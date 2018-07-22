It was the calm before the Kaskade. Artists showed off their chops with sand, hours before the Sun Soaked music festival in Long Beach.Sand sculptors from across the country used a mixture of sand, water and sun to make elaborate works of art. The festival was headlined by electronic dance music artist DJ Kaskade.Alamitos Beach in Long Beach was the site of several free community based events leading up to the concert. This is the second year for the Sun Soaked festival.