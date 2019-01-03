SOCIETY

Santa Monica bungalows eyed as historic landmark

A group of 100-year-old bungalows is one step closer to being Santa Monica's newest historic landmark.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
A group of 100-year-old bungalows is one step closer to being Santa Monica's newest historic landmark.


The five bungalows are on 11th Street, between Wilshire Boulevard and Arizona Avenue.

The Santa Monica Landmarks Commission voted unanimously in favor of the homes becoming landmarks.

The quest began in 1989 when a group of neighbors fought to save a bungalow from demolition.

The group lost that battle, but began a three-decade effort to save the rest.

Five of the top preservation historians and architects in Southern California wrote letters in favor of this historic district.

They argued the community of people who moved to the 11th Street Bungalows in the early 1900s laid the foundation for what Santa Monica is today.

A landmark distinction involves a lot of financial benefit to the owners. For example, historic housings won't have the same parking requirements, or the same door dimensions because they're built more than 100 years ago.

There's still one final step before the 11th Street Bungalows are officially designated a historical landmark. The City Council must approve at its January meeting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhistoryhistoric districtSanta Monica
SOCIETY
Port Hueneme's eroding coastline being replenished
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Garcetti urges more federal funding for earthquake warning tech
Salvation Army embarking on project to help Anaheim's homeless
More Society
Top Stories
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
House Democrats approve plan to re-open government
Man dies after assault at Lancaster Jack in the Box
'Bird Box' fans flocking to Monrovia home
Safety tips for the home treadmill
OC DA declines to file charges in fatal 22 Fwy crash
New details shed light on Newman police shooting timeline
With 3 hit movies, Angela Bassett's 2018 was about as good as it gets
Show More
$36 million SuperLotto ticket sold in Murrieta
LA mail carriers honored for driving 1M miles accident-free
Garcetti urges more federal funding for earthquake warning tech
Perris torture case: Auction on home ends with $310K bid
Fiery Florida crash kills 6, injures 8
More News