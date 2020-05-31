WATCH LIVE: Santa Monica declares curfew after looting, fires break out blocks away from protest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6223341" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Black Lives Matter demonstrators peacefully protested in Santa Monica Sunday.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Chaos struck Santa Monica on Sunday as looters broke into stores just blocks away from a mostly-peaceful Black Lives Matter protest.At least nine fires were set in the city - four to buildings, four to cars and one in a dumpster, fire officials said.Dozens of people were seen taking merchandise from stores in the shopping district.People with arms full of boxes were walking quickly away from the area. In some cases, there appeared to be organized groups of people loading cars full of merchandise.At least one vehicle was seen with out-of-state license plates and another had its license plate covered.The looting was happening just blocks away from a large protest on Montana Avenue that was mostly peaceful, although many in the crowd did not disperse when ordered to by police.Protesters staged a sit-in, with police setting up a skirmish line around the protesters.Santa Monica officials emphasized that they did not believe most of the looters were associated with the protest.Still, authorities eventually declared a 4 p.m. curfew in an effort to disperse the protest crowd.Hours later, there were still hundreds out on the street and police began efforts to send people home."We are making arrests as we speak," said Santa Monica police Chief Cynthia Renaud at a 7 p.m. press conference. "The 4 p.m. curfew is in place."The westbound 10 Freeway was closed at Bundy and other freeway offramps leading into Santa Monica were closed in an effort to limit people from entering the city.Police began deploying tear gas and called in help from the National Guard to disperse the crowd. Officers were also seen firing nonlethal rounds into the crowd. They also fired nonlethal rounds into a building, where someone was throwing golf balls and other objects at officers.Around 5 p.m., heavy smoke was pouring out of building near Fourth Street and Santa Monica, as looters were seen running out of a nearby doorway. The fire department arrived on scene within minutes.A car was also set on fire. As heavy smoke poured into the air, people stood nearby and took selfies with the flames in the background.On Saturday, multiple communities in Southern California saw extensive protests, with some of them resulting in violence, including fires and looting. Police struggled to maintain control of the crowds, and the National Guard was ultimately called in overnight to help maintain control in Los Angeles. Almost 400 people were arrested in Los Angeles.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.