Scooter flash mob takes over the streets of downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Love them or hate them, electric scooters are everywhere these days - including in downtown Los Angeles' Arts District where dozens of riders filled the streets late Friday night.

The scooter flash mob broke up within an hour, and there were no arrests or injuries reported.

Supporters are wondering whether this should happen more often.

"I think it would be cool to do scooter parades to take over the whole street, 'cause it is I think an important message," Toby Sola said. "In my mind, literally anything that's not automobiles should get complete and total green light."

However, the next day, workers were seen retrieving dozens of scooters that had been abandoned or run out of power.
