Homeless in Southern California

Sepulveda Basin encampment cleanup enters final phase

By
ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The final phase of an encampment cleanup at the Sepulveda Basin will start Wednesday morning, city officials said.

The initiative led by Councilwoman Nury Martinez is described as a public safety effort intended to reduce the risk of brush fires and other dangers. It will focus on 34 acres along Encino Creek.

Last July, a brush fire swept through several homeless camps and burned 10 acres. Another fire broke out late October and charred at least 60 acres.

The most recent cleanup occurred last November along Bull Creek. Other efforts have focused on the Sepulveda Basin Sports Complex and Haskell Creek, areas leased by the city from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Wednesday's cleanup of Encino Creek is an area that is located in an active flood basin and is off-limits to the public.

The three previous cleanups have removed nearly 500 tons of waste from the basin and thousands of pounds of hazardous waste, according to a press release. In the first phase, a Los Angeles police bomb squad was requested when a grenade was discovered during the cleanup.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and LA Family Housing are some of the agencies involved in the effort.

The cleanup is expected to start at 8 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyencinolos angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiahomeless
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
USC program studies how to provide healthcare to homeless
LA County leaders stress importance of 2020 homeless count
Homeless woman's death in Whittier triggers new calls for help
Ex-Cholo is on a mission to help homelessness in LA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iranian leader calls missile attacks 'slap' against America
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
Man killed in Claremont hit-and-run; driver at large
USC program studies how to provide healthcare to homeless
NB 405 Freeway in Hawthorne reopens after fatal crash
Family of Timothy Dean to file civil suit against Ed Buck
Mock election prepares OC voters for new voting system
Show More
State Department official defends US airstrike during LA visit
What's causing Puerto Rico's earthquakes?
Teacher honored for her actions during Saugus HS shooting
Girl's mouth catches on fire during dental procedure
Disneyland offering ticket deal as new Star Wars ride opens
More TOP STORIES News