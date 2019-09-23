VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cleanup efforts focusing on homeless encampments will resume Monday in the Sepulveda Basin, where a brush fire swept through several homeless camps in late July.
Monday's cleanup, spearheaded by Councilwoman Nury Martinez and several city departments, will take place in the Haskell Creek area, and is expected to last two to three days.
The cleanup is touted as a public safety effort focused on removing encampments that have the potential of putting people in danger.
"Councilwoman Nury Martinez wants City staff to ensure the park site is safe and accessible to all, without putting anyone in harm's way," said a press release from Martinez's office.
On July 30, a brush fire burned 10 acres and destroyed some homeless encampments in the Sepulveda Basin. About 100 homeless individuals who had been living in the area were displaced.
During the fire, propane gas tanks in the encampments exploded while firefighters were battling the fire.
The blaze came days prior to a scheduled cleanup in the area. During the first cleanup on Aug. 5, more than 140 tons of trash was collected and a bomb squad was called in when a grenade was found, according to a press release from Martinez's office.
Under city code, it is illegal to camp overnight in the Sepulveda Basin.
Sepulveda Basin encampment cleanup resumes ahead of wildfire dangers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News