Valentine's Day: Shoppers flock to California Flower Mall in downtown LA for last-minute deals

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Love was in the air at the California Flower Mall in downtown Los Angeles on Valentine's Day as last-minute shoppers scrambled to find the perfect gift for their special someone.Colorful, heart-shaped balloons and flowers up to 70% off retail price filled the shopping center, which stayed open overnight. It's the largest wholesale flower district in the country.According to the Society of American Florists, Valentine's Day is the biggest flower shopping holiday of the year.For couples looking to tie the knot, the Los Angeles County Registrar County Clerk's office is inviting couples to get married at its Norwalk headquarters.Every year, they help hundreds of couples get married in same-day wedding ceremonies starting at $35. As an added bonus, some lucky newlyweds could score a free honeymoon from the Helpful Honda Dealers.The office opens for weddings at 8 a.m.