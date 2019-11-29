LA rain: Homeless people living on Skid Row flooded out of tents amid heavy downpours

SKID ROW, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many people who live along Skid Row were flooded out of their tents after the region was drenched in rain following a severe winter storm.Several streets in the area were inundated with inches of water Thursday, displacing those who live there.Los Angeles County officials opened emergency winter shelters early in an effort to address the wet and cold weather and to provide shelter for the homeless population.Officials said there are still hundreds of beds available across the city.The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is expected to open 16 winter shelter locations by Dec. 1, while other locations could be slightly delayed, officials said.