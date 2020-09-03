Society

SoCal beach cities ramping up enforcement with large crowds expected over Labor Day weekend

Some Southern California beach cities are increasing enforcement of local health orders as large crowds are expected to flock to coastal areas over Labor Day weekend.
Some Southern California beach cities are increasing enforcement of local health orders as large crowds are expected to flock to coastal areas over Labor Day weekend.

A dangerous heat wave is expected to descend on the region over the holiday weekend, bringing triple-digit temperatures in some areas. Palm Springs could hit a high of 120.

Beaches will be popular places across the Southland for those looking to beat the heat.

RELATED: Will LA County beaches once again close over holiday weekend amid heat wave?
EMBED More News Videos

Although no California counties have announced the decision to close beaches for Labor Day due to the pandemic, Los Angeles County officials continue to urge people not to gather with others outside their household.



Beachgoers will need to wear face coverings while at Hermosa and Manhattan Beach piers. Both cities have hired a private security firm to enforce the rule.

Fines can range from $100 to a first-time offense to $350 for repeat offenders.

Physical distancing will also be enforced.

Some beachgoers in Hermosa Beach on Thursday said wearing a face covering is the best option for yourself and everyone.

"I think it's a great idea so that we can all get healthy all at once, because I want to open the whole state. I ready to get back into restaurants. I think it's a great idea," said Krysta Piper.

While Los Angeles County has not announced any beach closures, public health officials say they'll shut them down if they get too crowded.

WATCH: Drone video shows several great white sharks in waters off Ventura CountY

EMBED More News Videos

Anyone planning to visit a Southern California beach this Father's Day weekend should keep in mind that great white sharks have recently been spotted off the coast.



Those hoping to head up north to avoid crowds along the coast may need to revise their weekend plans.

Beaches in Santa Barbara city and county will partially close over the weekend weekend, with deputies enforcing the rules.

Recreational activities are allowed, but sitting and sunbathing are prohibited.

Beaches will also be closed in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhermosa beachmanhattan beachlos angeles countysouthern californialabor daybeachescoronavirusweathercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 in custody after shooting at OC apartment complex
CA family struggles with distance learning from school parking lot
Baby Adalyn, dad showered with love after mom killed by alleged DUI driver
What students can expect when they return to campus
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
LA declares fiscal emergency, plans to furlough 15K city workers
SoCal weather: Warm temps Thursday ahead of heat wave
Show More
LIVE: OC officials give update on COVID-19, upcoming school openings
Veteran quits job over US flag face covering
Family of 3 found in garage, sleeping in idling car
Flu-related death reported in Riverside County
Biden in Kenosha after meeting Jacob Blake's family
More TOP STORIES News