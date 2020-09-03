SoCal beach cities ramping up enforcement with large crowds expected over Labor Day weekend

A dangerous heat wave is expected to descend on the region over the holiday weekend, bringing triple-digit temperatures in some areas. Palm Springs could hit a high of 120.
Beaches will be popular places across the Southland for those looking to beat the heat.
Beachgoers will need to wear face coverings while at Hermosa and Manhattan Beach piers. Both cities have hired a private security firm to enforce the rule.
Fines can range from $100 to a first-time offense to $350 for repeat offenders.
Physical distancing will also be enforced.
Some beachgoers in Hermosa Beach on Thursday said wearing a face covering is the best option for yourself and everyone.
"I think it's a great idea so that we can all get healthy all at once, because I want to open the whole state. I ready to get back into restaurants. I think it's a great idea," said Krysta Piper.
While Los Angeles County has not announced any beach closures, public health officials say they'll shut them down if they get too crowded.
Those hoping to head up north to avoid crowds along the coast may need to revise their weekend plans.
Beaches in Santa Barbara city and county will partially close over the weekend weekend, with deputies enforcing the rules.
Recreational activities are allowed, but sitting and sunbathing are prohibited.
Beaches will also be closed in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.