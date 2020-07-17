PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A simple act of kindness will likely be remembered forever.
On Thursday night, Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Ballard came across a struggling family near Perris who missed the bus.
The family was going to sleep on the streets to make the morning bus, but Deputy Ballard wasn't having that.
Instead, he rented a hotel room for the family using his own money so they could have a safe and comfortable night.
Deputy in Southern California helps struggling family that missed bus
The family was going to sleep on the streets to make the morning bus, but a deputy wasn't having that.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News