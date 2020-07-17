Society

Deputy in Southern California helps struggling family that missed bus

The family was going to sleep on the streets to make the morning bus, but a deputy wasn't having that.
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A simple act of kindness will likely be remembered forever.

On Thursday night, Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Ballard came across a struggling family near Perris who missed the bus.

The family was going to sleep on the streets to make the morning bus, but Deputy Ballard wasn't having that.

Instead, he rented a hotel room for the family using his own money so they could have a safe and comfortable night.
