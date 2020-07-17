Deputy in Southern California helps struggling family that missed bus

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A simple act of kindness will likely be remembered forever.On Thursday night, Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Ballard came across a struggling family near Perris who missed the bus.The family was going to sleep on the streets to make the morning bus, but Deputy Ballard wasn't having that.Instead, he rented a hotel room for the family using his own money so they could have a safe and comfortable night.