Eyewitness This: SoCal drivers spend 119 hours each year in traffic, study finds

It's no surprise that Los Angeles and Orange County have some of the country's worst traffic, but new research found drivers waste an average of 119 hours each year in rush-hour delays.

A report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute found drivers in L.A. and O.C. ranked No. 1 in wasted hours on the road. San Francisco and Oakland came in second, followed by Washington, D.C. New York and Newark drivers wasted an average of 92 hours a year in traffic.

