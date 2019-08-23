It's no surprise that Los Angeles and Orange County have some of the country's worst traffic, but new research found drivers waste an average of 119 hours each year in rush-hour delays.
A report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute found drivers in L.A. and O.C. ranked No. 1 in wasted hours on the road. San Francisco and Oakland came in second, followed by Washington, D.C. New York and Newark drivers wasted an average of 92 hours a year in traffic.
Eyewitness This: SoCal drivers spend 119 hours each year in traffic, study finds
