SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club in Palos Verdes

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles city and county essential workers, including nurses, doctors and law enforcement, held a protest Wednesday at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes."People call us heroes, but to be honest, without adequate support we feel like sacrificial lambs," said Theresa Monroe, a registered Nurse at Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center.The essential workers are worried about the city's projected revenue loss this year of $117 million and the county's projected loss of $1.3 billion."Once we get out of this crisis, elected leaders are going to try and balance the budget on the backs of the workers who got us through this crisis. That means cuts to jobs, to services, and to retirement security," said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy James Wheeler, who's been with the department for 31 years."We stepped up for our community and county, now we need the president to step up for our country and be there for us. Support and authorize stimulus package that includes at least $500 billion for workers and our front line public services," said Dr. Erica Barrios with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.The essential workers accuse the government's relief package of bailing out corporations rather than those on the front lines working to get everyone through this emergency. Democrats in Washington are calling for another stimulus package, but Republicans don't appear to be in a hurry to pass another bill."Our work is making a difference, but ultimately we know there's no policy that congress could pass nor any amount that we could spend that would keep the entire economy glued together if these blunt shutdowns continue indefinitely," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.The essential workers say their concern isn't just about money. They pointed out that many of their departments are already short staffed so if workers are laid off, city and county residents won't have the care they need.