SoCal mom shares video slipping cash inside random baby products for new parents

Krystal Duhaney, a mother of two children, posted a video on her Instagram account of her inserting money into diaper boxes and formula cans.
"Being a parent can be tough!" Duhaney wrote in the caption to her Instagram post.
"So, Hubby and I went to various Target stores in Southern California and hid money in baby items. We hope that the parents that purchase these items have a brighter day when they find our gifts," she added.
Duhaney's video also appeared on the Good News Movement Instagram account, and the two posts have garnered more than 350,000 likes combined.