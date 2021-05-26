Society

SoCal mom shares video slipping cash inside random baby products for new parents

SoCal mom hides cash inside baby products for new parents

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California couple decided to pay it forward by slipping cash into baby products at local Target stores.

Krystal Duhaney, a mother of two children, posted a video on her Instagram account of her inserting money into diaper boxes and formula cans.

"Being a parent can be tough!" Duhaney wrote in the caption to her Instagram post.

"So, Hubby and I went to various Target stores in Southern California and hid money in baby items. We hope that the parents that purchase these items have a brighter day when they find our gifts," she added.

Duhaney's video also appeared on the Good News Movement Instagram account, and the two posts have garnered more than 350,000 likes combined.

