SoCal organizations among recipients of MacKenzie Scott's $4.2-billion charity effort

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has announced that she has given away nearly $4.2 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations, including several in Southern California.

Goodwill in Southern California, YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, Genesis LA and United Way of Greater Los Angeles are among the local organizations benefitting from her donations.

Scott recently announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Tuesday. The $4,158,500,000 in donations have gone to nearly 400 organizations, mainly in areas struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity and racial inequity.

After Scott donated $1.68 billion to 116 nonprofits, universities, community development groups and legal organizations last July, she asked a team of advisers to help her "accelerate" her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic.

Scott is worth more than $60 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
