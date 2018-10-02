SOCIETY

Medical staff line hospital walls in 'Walk of Respect' for organ donor

EMBED </>More Videos

Medical staff line walls in 'Walk of Respect' for organ donor. Watch the report from October 1, 2018. (Credit: Saint Luke's Health System, Meridian, Idaho)

MERIDIAN, Idaho --
Medical staff stopped what they were doing to line the walls of a hospital in Idaho, joining family and friends in a powerful show of respect for an organ donor.

Video of the moment shows dozens of people paying silent tribute to the 53-year-old man in what is called the "Walk of Respect" as he was moved from the ICU to the operating room, where he was then taken off life support and died.
EMBED More News Videos

Hospital staff pays tribute to organ donor with 'Walk of Respect'. Watch the report from Ali Gorman on Action News at 5 p.m. on October 1, 2018.



This happened at St. Luke's Meridian Hospital, where with every organ donation, any available staff comes to the fourth floor to line the halls and pay respect to the patient and their incredible gift.

The display not only honors the donor, but shows support for the family during a difficult time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbuzzworthyorgan donationshealthcheckIdaho
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
SoCal events, fundraisers help survivors, victims in Vegas mass shooting
Vegas community honors 58 mass shooting victims
More Society
Top Stories
Man fatally stabbed in Rose Bowl parking lot
2-month-old baby mauled by pit bull in Woodland Hills
Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds
LAPD breaks up burglary ring targeting celebrities
LAX workers to take part in worldwide protest
Robbery suspect linked to heists in Moreno Valley, Perris
Chances of light showers in parts of SoCal Tuesday
Vegas community honors 58 mass shooting victims
Show More
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
2 taken into custody following chase, carjacking in NoHo
Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 1,234
SoCal events, fundraisers help survivors, victims in Vegas mass shooting
Dodgers heading to NLDS after 5-2 tiebreaker win over Rockies
More News