'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge': Disney drops new details about park's food and merch

D23, Disney's official fan club, described in just two sentences exactly what the company is going for in terms of the park's overall narrative: "In their efforts to defeat the First Order, the Resistance has temporarily set up shop in an abandoned, ancient base encircled by forests, mountains, and rivers on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost. Throughout the land in both parks, fans may see some familiar faces, including Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, BB-8, and Chewbacca-and even find themselves in a face-off with the First Order."
The company went on to spill the beans about both the food and merchandise that will be available in the parks and the costumes that cast members will wear.
FOOD & DRINKS
Foodies have at least five different eateries within the parks to grab a bite to eat:
- Oga's Cantina, a watering hole offering both alcoholic and non-alcoholic refreshments. The selection of adult beverages includes Bespin Fizz, Bloody Rancor, Dagobah Slug Slinger, Fuzzy Tauntaun, Jedi Mind Trick, Jet Juice, The Outer Rim, Spriran Caf, T-16 Skyhopper and Yub Nub.
- Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, a diner-inspired fast-casual intergalactic eatery helmed by Chef Strono "Cookie" Tuggs. Disney unveiled several of Docking Bay 7's signature dishes: a country sticky pork rib dish (Smoked Kaadu Ribs), a plant-based meatloaf dish (Felucian Garden Spread) and beef pot roast (Braised Shaak Roast), among others.
- Ronto Rosters, serving up barbecue sandwiches like the Turkey Jerky and the Ronto Wrap
- Milk Stand, offering blue milk and green milk, non-dairy milkshake-style treats
- Kat Saka's Kettle, a street market stall specializing in a sweet and salty popcorn snack dubbed Outpost Mix
SHOPPING
For those looking to leave the park with a keepsake, Disney said "Galaxy's Edge" will feature a variety of market stall retailers like Resistance Supply, Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities and the Creature Stall. They'll be chock-full of keepsake pins, hats, toys, clothes, accessories and other merchandise.
At Savi's Workshop, guests will be able to work alongside Gatherers to build their own customized lightsabers. There are four base models that guests can customize: Jedi-inspired Peace Justice, Sith-inspired Power Control, Elemental Nature and the mysterious Defense.
Droid Depot, meanwhile, will offer guests the chance to build their own R-series or BB-series droids in Mubo's workshop or pick out a pre-built droid.
COSTUMES
Within the parks, cast members will be decked out head to toe in costumes designed by Joe Kucharski. Based on costumes from the films, the available wardrobe choices fall into three categories: rugged, military-inspired Resistance costumes; pristine, polished and orderly First Order uniforms; and villager costumes featuring a variety of mix-and-match pieces that allow cast members to customize their outfits.
RIDES & ATTRACTIONS
Disney previously unveiled the parks' two signature attractions: "Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run," in which guests can take the controls in three different roles, and "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance," offering an "epic battle" between the First Order and the Resistance.
"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" is on track to open this summer at Disneyland in California and this fall at Walt Disney World in Florida.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm, Disney Parks and this station.