ENTERTAINMENT

Details released on Disneyland's planned 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' attractions

ORLANDO, Fla. --
"Star Wars" fans will soon be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon and face off against Kylo Ren in battle.

Disney on Saturday announced some details of the new "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" lands, opening in 2019.

It also announced that composer John Williams, creator of the classic "Star Wars" themes, is writing new music for the "Galaxy's Edge" attractions, and shared a sneak preview.

The two signature attractions of the "lands" now under construction will be "Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run," in which guests can take the controls in three different roles, and "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance," offering an "epic battle" between the First Order and the Resistance.

The attractions are to open at Disneyland Resort in summer 2019 and at Walt Disney World Resort in the fall.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentstar warsdisneyDisney WorlddisneylandAnaheim
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Great hikes in our backyard
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl cooks barbecue for firefighters
Celebs, political figures head to the polls for Election Day 2018
Idris Elba named People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
William Goldman, legendary Hollywood screenwriter, dies at 87
'Station 19' creator answers questions about winter finale
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
4 fun events to enjoy in Los Angeles for $20 or less
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trump tours SoCal fire devastation
Democrat Cisneros wins OC's 39th district
Spark of Love: Collected toys will help Ventura County residents
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 76 in Butte Co. as Trump visits
Trump visits Northern California as Camp Fire death toll hits 71
Woolsey Fire: Number of structures destroyed climbs to 1,008
UCLA tops USC 34-27 at Rose Bowl
SB 14 back open in Newhall after possible road rage incident
Show More
Thanksgiving dinner held for victims of Woolsey Fire, shooting
Missing sub found deep in Atlantic a year after its disappearance
Thousand Oaks residents prepare for rain after Woolsey Fire
Democrat Gillum ends campaign for Fla. governor
Alex Villanueva declares victory in LA County sheriff race
More News