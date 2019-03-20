Society

California super bloom: Take a zip line over flower field in Corona

EMBED <>More Videos

You think you've seen every angle of the super bloom in the Inland Empire? Think again.

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- You think you've seen every angle of the super bloom in the Inland Empire? Think again.

You can get a bird's-eye-view of the super bloom in Corona - by flying over the flower field via zip line!

RELATED: Super bloom ban lifted - Lake Elsinore reopens poppy display in Walker Canyon
EMBED More News Videos

Walker Canyon was reopened to visitors on Monday, one day after access to the poppy display was shut down.


The runs range from 80 feet off the ground to 300 feet.

Skull Canyon is offering four zip line tours, and they cost anywhere from $40 to $160.

But you better hurry -- before the poppies are gone.

RELATED: Wildflower super bloom lining the runways at LAX
EMBED More News Videos

A spectacular super bloom is lining the fields near LAX with wildflowers, thanks to this winter's heavy rains.



RELATED: Poppies in danger as Lancaster super bloom becomes new hot spot for crowds
EMBED More News Videos

A super bloom in Lancaster is becoming the new hot spot, and the large crowds are putting the poppies in danger.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
societycarsonriverside countyzipliningzip linenaturehobbies
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Wildflower super bloom lining the runways at LAX
Lake Elsinore reopens poppy display in Walker Canyon
Lancaster super bloom becomes new hot spot, putting poppies in danger
TOP STORIES
Rain floods streets in Compton, shuts down 710 at 91
Photos show filthy conditions of rat-infested Ojai home
Mom charged with murder after girl's body found in duffel bag
USC names Carol Folt, ex-UNC chancellor, as its next president
DUI suspect arrested after truck plows into crowded bar in Highland
Homeowner finds 45 rattlesnakes underneath his home
VIDEO: Suspect breakdances at end of CHP chase
Show More
Scammers impersonate Walmart employees, target your receipt
Feds seize 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia: sources
Job posting requests Disney princess nanny
Memorial held for USC music student shot, killed near campus
California National Guard to leave border, help stop devastating fires
More TOP STORIES News