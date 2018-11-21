SOCIETY

Tempflow Mattress in Agoura Hills giving away free bedding to Woolsey Fire victims

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. --
The Tempflow Mattress company in Agoura Hills was one of several businesses near the Woolsey Fire that had to be evacuated but got lucky, and now they want to help other fire victims who weren't as fortunate.


On Nov. 24, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., the company is giving away bedding to anyone who lost their home in the fire.

The items include free pillows, pillow cases, mattress protectors and sheets up to $1,000.

Tempflow is also giving a free pillow to any first responder as a thank you for saving their business and homes.

The event will also feature food, drinks and free massages. Guests are welcome to take a nap on any of the mattresses on display.
