Society

Thai Navy SEAL dies from infection linked to soccer team cave rescue

A hero who helped save 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave has died.

Doctors say Thai Navy SEAL Beirut Pakbara contracted a blood infection during the rescue operation last year.

Pakbara had been under medical supervision, but the infection got into his bloodstream and his condition deteriorated.

The soccer team went into the cave shortly before downpours, and got trapped for more than two weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynavyrescueinfection
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Holiday travelers brace for incoming SoCal storm
As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita
Rams-Cardinals: Los Angeles ends season with 31-24 win
Vigil held for 6-year-old Long Beach boy allegedly killed by family acquaintance
Georgia Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer
Chargers fall to Chiefs 31-21 on last Sunday of regular season
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
Show More
Barefoot Riverside man chases off would-be carjacker: Video
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
2 killed in Harbor Gateway car crash
Rescued pig arrives at Santa Clarita sanctuary with 8 babies
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
More TOP STORIES News