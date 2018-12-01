The season for high school marching bands is long over, but students in Thousand Oaks didn't see theirs end the way they wanted.Competitions for five local high school bands were canceled because of one tragedy after another."We've had a few kids who were related to several of the victims in the shooting. Virtually everybody was affected by the fire in some shape or form, whether they were evacuated. So yeah, it's been a really difficult three weeks," said Eric Bergmann, principal of Thousand Oaks High School.On Friday, the bands showcased the work they practiced all season, 12 white flags stood by - one for each of the 12 victims in the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting. While the night was filled with music, there was a moment of silence that also filled the air.Many of those students also came to terms with the loss of property as hundreds of homes were destroyed by the Woolsey Fire."I think it's more of a celebration because after everything that's been going on, we're still able to put on shows like this," said Alex Fortunato, a volunteer with the Thousand Oaks High School band.Donations for the victims of the fire were collected during the event as the community banded together.The Conjeo Valley Victims Fund said $70,000 in cash has been donated for immediate needs for people affected by the shooting and $240,000 to help families cover memorial costs.