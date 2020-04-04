Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Thousand Oaks health care workers give free meals to front line grocery workers

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- The novel coronavirus outbreak has put the spotlight on health care workers as they try to save lives, and across Southern California, communities have shown their support for dedicated workers.

Critical care workers at Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks also took a moment from their exhausting day treating COVID-19 and other sick patients to thank another group working on the front lines - grocery workers.

"I went into the grocery store the other day and I kind of felt bad. I felt that these people were doing the same thing we're doing," said Wendy Casson, nurse for Los Robles Hospital. "I'm doing the medical side of it. But they're providing for me, for our families, our community. They're still there every day. As hard as it is, as short as they are, not one complaint."

Why 6 feet? The science of social distancing
EMBED More News Videos

Why do experts recommend we stay six feet away from each other to maintain proper social distancing?



"Everyday people are sending things," said Lisa Fallon, Health Unit Coordinator at Los Robles Hospital. "We're getting flowers, gift bags. It's like we're here for the community and we need to show that we're here for the community. Not just in the ER, but when we go out, we want to thank them for all the things that they're doing."

Hospital workers thanked Vons grocery workers in Moorpark with a hearty lunch from El Sancho Loco Taqueria Restaurant in Newbury Park.

Casson had the idea and within minutes, had hundreds of dollars to feed the Vons employees.

"These people really do a lot for our community. It almost feels like we should be giving them some stuff. It's a really good feeling to know that everyone's coming together for this and giving each other really good food," Vons employee, Ryan Waters said.

And the donations keep coming in from Los Robles Hospital critical care workers who now plan to buy lunch for grocery workers at other supermarkets in Ventura County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societythousand oaksventura countylunchfoodhospitalcoronavirushealth caregrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Second Riverside County deputy dies from COVID-19
P!nk reveals she had coronavirus, donates $1M to relief efforts
COVID-19 update: LA County cases rise to 4,566
CA ranks next to last in completed COVID-19 testing rates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second Riverside County deputy dies from COVID-19
4.9 magnitude earthquake hits in desert near Anza
Animals at LA Zoo are behaving differently due to physical distancing orders.
Man accused of derailing train ordered held without bond
Federal government will pay for COVID-19 treatment for uninsured: HHS
CA ranks next to last in completed COVID-19 testing rates
P!nk reveals she had coronavirus, donates $1M to relief efforts
Show More
LA rental prices drop for first time in a decade
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
Authorities hope to ID woman with dementia found in Commerce
Critical care workers at LA hospitals describe emergency departments as a 'battle zone'
COVID-19 update: LA County cases rise to 4,566
More TOP STORIES News