Coronavirus: Thousand Oaks health care workers give free meals to front line grocery workers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- The novel coronavirus outbreak has put the spotlight on health care workers as they try to save lives, and across Southern California, communities have shown their support for dedicated workers.Critical care workers at Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks also took a moment from their exhausting day treating COVID-19 and other sick patients to thank another group working on the front lines - grocery workers."I went into the grocery store the other day and I kind of felt bad. I felt that these people were doing the same thing we're doing," said Wendy Casson, nurse for Los Robles Hospital. "I'm doing the medical side of it. But they're providing for me, for our families, our community. They're still there every day. As hard as it is, as short as they are, not one complaint.""Everyday people are sending things," said Lisa Fallon, Health Unit Coordinator at Los Robles Hospital. "We're getting flowers, gift bags. It's like we're here for the community and we need to show that we're here for the community. Not just in the ER, but when we go out, we want to thank them for all the things that they're doing."Hospital workers thanked Vons grocery workers in Moorpark with a hearty lunch from El Sancho Loco Taqueria Restaurant in Newbury Park.Casson had the idea and within minutes, had hundreds of dollars to feed the Vons employees."These people really do a lot for our community. It almost feels like we should be giving them some stuff. It's a really good feeling to know that everyone's coming together for this and giving each other really good food," Vons employee, Ryan Waters said.And the donations keep coming in from Los Robles Hospital critical care workers who now plan to buy lunch for grocery workers at other supermarkets in Ventura County.