Society

Thousands of revelers celebrate Halloween in West Hollywood

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands celebrated in West Hollywood Thursday for what's known as the world's largest Halloween party.

People joined the fun at the Halloween Carnaval. Many attracted attention with spectacular costumes as the crowds gathered on Santa Monica Boulevard.

The annual party brought thousands to the streets as music from DJs played constantly along the mile long route.

Some took the chance to show off lots of spooky and unique costumes. Others showed up with clever creations.

Sheriff's deputies were on hand to ensure the celebration remained safe and fun.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywest hollywoodlos angeles countyhalloween
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maria Fire: Massive blaze erupts in Santa Paula
Jurupa Valley brush fire erupts after police chase, crash
Photo gallery: Firefighters battle California wildfires
Rep. Katie Hill gives final speech on House floor
Red-flag conditions stay in some SoCal communities until Friday
Video captures distracted woman fall onto train tracks
Idaho sending firefighting help to California
Show More
Hillside Fire evacuations being lifted
California air quality map: Fires impacting air quality in SoCal
Trump changes his primary residence from New York to Florida
Owner of car involved in hit-and-run ID'd as LAUSD employee : LAPD
46 Fire: Video shows horses hastily flee as wall of flames approach
More TOP STORIES News