Thousands of revelers celebrate Halloween in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands celebrated in West Hollywood Thursday for what's known as the world's largest Halloween party.People joined the fun at the Halloween Carnaval. Many attracted attention with spectacular costumes as the crowds gathered on Santa Monica Boulevard.The annual party brought thousands to the streets as music from DJs played constantly along the mile long route.Some took the chance to show off lots of spooky and unique costumes. Others showed up with clever creations.Sheriff's deputies were on hand to ensure the celebration remained safe and fun.