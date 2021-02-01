First Tiny Home Villages open in Los Angeles to help combat homeless crisis

They are the first Tiny Home Villages open in the city.
The two locations are on Chandler Street and Alexandria Park.
One location has 40 homes and 75 beds. The other location has 103 homes and 200 beds.
Homeless clients moved in on Monday.
The tiny homes have heating and air-conditioning. On-site residents will have access to meals, showers and other resources.
