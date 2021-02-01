Society

First Tiny Home Villages open in Los Angeles to help combat homeless crisis

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The opening of two tiny home villages on Monday was a step forward in the effort to tackle the homeless crisis in Los Angeles.

They are the first Tiny Home Villages open in the city.

The two locations are on Chandler Street and Alexandria Park.

Redondo Beach trying tiny homes to help ease homeless crisis
EMBED More News Videos

Redondo Beach is setting up a community of tiny Pallet homes to help get the homeless off the streets as they transition to permanent housing.



One location has 40 homes and 75 beds. The other location has 103 homes and 200 beds.

Homeless clients moved in on Monday.

The tiny homes have heating and air-conditioning. On-site residents will have access to meals, showers and other resources.

Project Homekey turns hotels into housing, offering shelter for hundreds experiencing homelessness
EMBED More News Videos

'From out in the cold into a family;' LA Country's Project Homekey offers positive alternative to those experiencing homelessness

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyhomelesstiny houseaffordable housing
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom, unions clash over school reopening plan
Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse
New safety measure coming to Dodger Stadium vaccine site following protest
Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid
Chick-fil-A manager saves drive-thru vaccination site after traffic backup
Wall Street's GameStop bug may have mutated as silver surges
Experts urge caution as COVID-19 cases drop in LA
Show More
Tony Bennett's family reveals singer's battle with Alzheimer's disease
Yosemite National Park to reopen to visitors today
Gov. Newsom extends moratorium on evictions
2 teens killed in Palmdale hit-and-run after driver runs red light
Woman who lived through 1918 flu gets COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News