Society

Video of toddler 'besties' running toward each other, hugging in NYC goes viral

Two toddlers in New York City are warming hearts all over Facebook after one dad posted a video of these two 'besties.'

Maxwell and Finnegan are described as inseparable. The two-year-olds have only known each other for over a year, and Maxwell's dad says they are partners in crime.

"When they are away from each other, they are always asking about one another," Michael D Cisneros told ABC. "They go to music class together, Dana Banana, and they love to dance- both are excellent dancers."

Michael Cisneros told ABC they play tennis with Finnegan's parents and bought gear for the boys to play as well. In another video, Cisneros said "We have two dogs and Finnegan's parents have one. They are both yelling at our dog Bella to stop barking."

The reaction from people on Facebook: Keep spreading love.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father of boy whose body was found in pool demands answers
Homeless deliver problems to Mar Vista Post Office
Healing garden to honor victims, survivors of Borderline shooting
Metro program offers free rides to juniors at LA high school
NRA sues San Francisco over 'terrorist' declaration
2 injured after car crashes into Echo Park motel
Suspects in Pechanga killing have criminal history, records show
Show More
LAX construction prompts lane closures at terminals
New billboards deliver critical message on LA's housing crisis
VIDEO: Robbery suspect fights with employee at L.A. Best Buy
Body of man found on cliffs of Rancho Palos Verdes identified
Boat fire: FBI investigating whether criminal violation occurred
More TOP STORIES News