Society

Moving Wall, traveling Vietnam Veterans memorial, comes to SoCal for Memorial Day weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Traveling Vietnam vets tribute comes to SoCal for Memorial Day weekend

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- For the first time since 2015, a special memorial wall that commemorates Vietnam veterans has returned to the Southland.

Public viewing for the Moving Wall in Rancho Palos Verdes began Sunday ahead of Memorial Day.

During the holiday weekend, visitors have a chance to see the memorial at the Green Hills Memorial Park.

Organizers say the Moving Wall is a half-size replica of the Washington, D,C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The wall has been touring the country for more than 30 years. It currently travels from April to November, giving people across the nation a chance to visit the site in their community.

The Moving Wall is open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 7 a.m. to75 p.m.

The Green Hills Memorial Park is also streaming a Memorial Day event Sunday at 7 p.m., which will include a color guard presentation, flyover and fireworks.

The Moving Wall will be in Rancho Palos Verdes until June 1.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrancho palos verdeslos angeles countyvietnam warveteranssoldiersmemorial daymemorialsoldier killed
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man suspected of groping young girl in Target store in Irvine
SoCal beaches brace for large Memorial Day crowds
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
Man caught on camera trying to throw concrete block through LA synagogue windows
Nearly 600 migrant children leave Long Beach shelter
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Domestic airfare prices climbing amid reluctance to travel overseas
Show More
Olympic athletes asked to sign COVID death waiver
Pasadena rally urges recall of DA George Gascón
Family of Anthony Alvarez, man killed in Chicago police shooting, calls for officer's badge
Suspect in fatal DTLA hit-and-run arrested thanks to DNA match
Maskless movies? AMC, Regal lift requirement for vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News