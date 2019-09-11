Homeless in Southern California

Trump officials visit LA for firsthand look at city's homeless crisis

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Trump administration officials visited Los Angeles Tuesday to meet with Mayor Eric Garcetti's staff for a tour of some of the area's homeless encampments and examine ways the city is trying to control the growing homeless population.

Trump administration officials toured the Unified Homelessness Response Center, the redevelopment of Jordan Downs public housing complex and the Bridge Home shelter.

Planning is reportedly underway by the Trump administration to get homeless people off the streets and into new government-backed facilities.

Garcetti said he welcomes the help, but wants the president to know that the crisis predates both of their administrations.

Garcetti said in a statement:

"We must put politics aside when it comes to responding to this heartbreaking humanitarian crisis. I hope you will provide the federal assistance that is needed to help cities stop homelessness in America and help our veterans and most vulnerable of citizens."

Not all L.A. political leaders are welcoming Trump's help. Some believe he has other motives, which center on highlighting a problem in California in an effort to get back at the state that has stood in the way of many of his administration's proposals.

"The best help that we could get from the federal government is stop immediately the policies that are making people homeless, that are keeping people in poverty," said Councilman Mike Bonin.

Although Garcetti welcomes the help, the mayor agrees with Bonin that the federal government has done more to increase homelessness than decrease it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiahomelesspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
CA earmarks $10M for homeless services in Palm Springs
Homeless deliver problems to Mar Vista Post Office
South LA church helps homeless register to vote
Homeless students in North Hills can now borrow toys from school program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dodgers clinch NL West with win over Orioles
Manhattan Beach's ocean water turns red
Hurricane Dorian: A view of devastation from the air
Los Angeles County rent control ordinance approved
Simi Valley man accused of killing protected mountain lion
LA City Council declares Sept. 21 'Earth, Wind & Fire Day'
Family of mentally ill man shot and killed by police want officers fired
Show More
Long Beach artist draws from experience as farmworker
Clippers to make $100 million investment in Inglewood amid plans for new arena
Free Pilates classes offered at Inglewood Family Resource Center
Historic racing sailboat arrives in Marina del Rey with all-female crew
Police apprehend man after bizarre chase in waves at Venice Beach
More TOP STORIES News