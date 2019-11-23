Society

Tyler Perry offers to pay $14,000 hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico

MEXICO -- Tyler Perry is trying to help a couple that says they're being held captive in a hospital in Mexico.

The media mogul learned about Stephen Johnson and Tori Austin from a report on "Good Morning America."

Johnson went into diabetic shock while on a Carnival cruise, so he was rushed to a hospital in the Yucatan peninsula.

The bill came out to $14,000 and the hospital will not allow the couple to leave until the bill is paid in full.

"They locked the windows and so far we just can't leave until this $14,000 dollar bill is paid," Austin said.

When Perry heard about the couple's ordeal, he quickly jumped into action and told them that he would pay their hospital expenses.

After Perry made the offer, the hospital said Johnson still requires more care, so unfortunately the couple is still there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhospitalu.s. & worldcruise shipgood newsfeel goodall good news
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at South LA school
USC spirit leader inspires with her patriotism, Trojan pride
USC band director set to retire after 50 years at the helm
Hit-and-run crash caught on video in Westlake district
Family mourning after boy shoots himself in Leimert Park
LAFD responds to blaze at medical clinic in East Hollywood
VIDEO: Metrolink train slams into RV in Santa Fe Springs
Show More
Ex-TV correspondent pleads not guilty to felony contact with minor
SoCal to see rain, cold temps on Thanksgiving Day
2 people, including 1 teen, shot in South LA
Saugus High students heal by building garden for Santa Clarita school
Don't eat romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California: FDA warning
More TOP STORIES News