Society

$26M lotto ticket sold in Norwalk apparently expires after woman claims it was destroyed in laundry

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Unclaimed $26-million lotto ticket sold in Norwalk is set to expire

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $26 million sold at a Norwalk gas station last year appears to have gone unclaimed after expiring Thursday -- the day after a woman reportedly went to the gas station where it was sold and claimed she accidently destroyed the ticket in a load of laundry.

California Lottery officials said the winning ticket holder had until 5 p.m. Thursday to contact their office.

There was one caveat, however: The determination that the prize has expired is not final, as the winning ticket can be sent by mail to lottery officials with Thursday's postmark, meaning it could be received in several days.

The winning numbers were 23, 36, 12, 31, 13, and the mega number of 10.

The ticket was sold on Nov. 14, 202,0 at an ARCO AM/PM located at 10602 East Imperial Highway.

According to Lottery officials, SuperLotto Plus jackpots must be claimed no later than 180 days from the winning draw date.

Michigan man who lost everything in flood wins $2 million from scratch off lottery ticket
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?


That means Thursday was the last day to claim the prize. Officials asked players to check their tickets.

If the ticket did indeed expire, the prize cash value of $19.7 million will be transferred to California public schools.

There were reports that a woman came to the ARCO store earlier this week and told employees there that she had bought the winning ticket, but it was destroyed in a washing machine. There was no indication if her claim was credible and Lottery officials said she had not contacted them as of Thursday.

Officials say there are means to file a claim for a prize without the actual physical ticket, if the purchaser can provide substantial evidence of having made the purchase.

The business that sold the ticket earned a bonus of $130,000.

For details on how players can claim prizes, visit the California State Lottery's website.

The California Lottery says that over the years, it has given more than $1 billion in unclaimed prizes to the state's public schools.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorwalklos angeles countycaliforniabizarregas stationlottery
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA counties await mask, social distancing guidance
Man robs, beats driver at South El Monte gas station
Kidnapping suspect arrested after wild chase, standoff in Palmdale
When will Disneyland capacity increase? Disney CEO weighs in
Cat jumps out 5th floor window amid fire, walks away: VIDEO
Decades after murder conviction, Scott Peterson seeks to clear his name
CHP investigating 91 Fwy shooting possibly involving shotgun
Show More
Fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks: CDC
SoCal parents of drowning victim raise awareness to protect other children
House GOP replace Cheney with Trump defender Stefanik
Target stops selling Pokémon cards in stores due to safety concerns
Deputy leaves hospital weeks after Hesperia shooting
More TOP STORIES News