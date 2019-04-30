Society

Wolf Man, Frankenstein's monster teaming up at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Frankenstein's monster and the Wolf Man are teaming up to frighten you at Universal Studios.

"Universal monsters" is part of the theme park's Halloween Horror Nights which starts in mid-September.

Guests go through a maze, getting terrified along the way.

It was a hit last year, so it's coming back, featuring Frankenstein's monster and the Wolf Man.

Again this year, guitarist Slash of Guns 'n Roses will compose the music for the attraction.

The park will also feature a "Holidayz in Hell" maze with horror versions of holiday icons like the Easter Bunny and a Thanksgiving turkey. It will also offer a "Stranger Things" themed attraction.

