LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vanessa Bryant got two tattoos honoring her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.She posted a video while getting the tattoos, saying that the ink featured comments Kobe and Gianna previously left on her Instagram account.She got the Kobe tattoo on her neck and Gianna's tattoo on her wrist.