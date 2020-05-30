American Legion hopes to ease stress by helping South El Monte residents with grocery gift cards

SOUTH EL MONTE (KABC) -- In times of crisis, America's service organizations like the American Legion have always stepped up. This pandemic has been no different.Members of American Legion Post 10 in South El Monte have been going door-to-door delivering $100 gift cards to out-of-work residents."Let's do something for the community where we are located at, South El Monte. Let's get some gift cards out to some community members who may need something." said Manuel Vital of American Legion So. El Monte Post 10. "A lot of people are hurting right now.""Hopefully this will cheer them up and ease some stress," said JR Duarte, Commander of Post 10.The gift cards are for Superior Grocers in South El Monte, allowing those in need to stock up on food during a time when so many are out of work."Through word of mouth. People that we know in the city that got laid off. Hours got cut back. They will need some help buying some basic necessities," said Duarte."This is going to help me very much because everyone is struggling. Me and my mother are the only one's working," said South El Monte resident Noelia Saucedo."We're making it, but this will help a whole lot," said South El Monte resident Lorie Beserra.The American Legion says they're dedicated to helping their friends and neighbors in South El Monte and now that businesses are opening back up, they felt it was safe to surprise those in need. So far, $700 in of gift cards has been handed out