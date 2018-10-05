SOCIETY

VIDEO: Colorado woman steps in to protect Spanish speakers being berated in grocery store

EMBED </>More Videos

Colorado woman defends Spanish couple

RIFLE, Colo. --
A Colorado woman defended two Spanish-speaking women as they were berated in a grocery store.

"Nobody should be treated that way, ever," Kamara Trent said.

Trent is now a viral sensation for her good deed.

Monday, while grocery shopping, she came upon a woman yelling at two women, insisting that they should "speak English" and be "American."

"I mean I was disgusted. I couldn't believe I was hearing that," Trent said.

That's when Trent's instincts kicked in.

"They were scared. They didn't know really how to react to it," Trent said. "They both tried to walk away from her and she wouldn't let them walk away."

When Trent confronted the shouting woman, someone else in the store recorded what happened.

"You leave these women alone! Get out!" Trent shouts in the video.

The woman who was berating the Spanish-speaking woman, later identified as Linda Dwire, begins to tell Trent, "You come from a different generation...."

Trent does not let her finish. "No I do not. I have respect. You do not harass people," she said.

Dwire pointed at Trent and told her, "You will lose your country. You know what? You will lose this country."

That video got a lot of praise online.

"It is absolutely comforting to see people will stand up for other people," Steve Levin of the Anti-defamation League said.

Levin said confronting people like Trent did can be dangerous. Still he praised Trent for her courage to do what's right.

"We need to make sure people understand Colorado is not a place that stands for hate, but instead we're going to be respecting people," Levin said.

Trent said she has no regrets about the confrontation, and she hopes the attention this video is getting will inspire others do do the same.

"Stand up. Speak up. Don't sit there and let it happen. It's not OK," Trent said.

Dwire was arrested and charged with two counts of bias motivated harassment. Dwire told police she's not a racist, she just finds Spanish "offensive."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videou.s. & worldrace relationscaught on videoarrestColorado
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Swedish girl Saga pulls out pre-Viking era sword from lake
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
More Society
Top Stories
Andrew Urdiales sentenced to death in murders of 5 women
WATCH LIVE: Jurors speak out after Jason Van Dyke verdict
Protesters blame riot at Norco prison on new state policy
Perris torture case: Judge denies request by Turpin children's mom
Menifee student dies after on-campus medical emergency
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
2 offenders walk away from halfway house in Los Angeles
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in prison in tax case
Show More
Kavanaugh Senate vote: Collins, Manchin back nominee
Man suing Vatican, claims SoCal priest sexually abused him as child
Mega Millions jackpot at $420M ahead of tonight's drawing
Lyft driver arrested in Van Nuys rape
Flea-borne typhus disease on the rise in DTLA, Pasadena
More News