Vigil held in Beverly Hills for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

A vigil was held in Beverly Hills to honor the 11 victims killed in last week's synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Holding candles and walking in silence, residents and city leaders joined members of the Jewish community.

"For us as a Jewish community, it's especially hard because we've never had a tragedy like this before," vigil organizer Bradley Cook said. "It's happened to everyone else."

The mourners walked along the streets of Beverly Hills, gathering for a ceremony next to the city's 9/11 memorial.

Many in the tight-knit community said they have relatives and friends in Squirrel Hill. They are heartbroken and angry about the deadly attack inside a house of worship.

"This is an opportunity to mourn for those who are gone, to try and console those who remain, but also to send a message that this is not how civilized people live," Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold said. "This is not something that we will tolerate."

Organizers of the vigil said although it has been a difficult week, they are inspired by the outpouring of support from people of differing faiths.
