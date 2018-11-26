LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Local officials are looking for thousands of volunteers to help count the homeless in Los Angeles County, an effort designed to provide more help to those on the streets.
They are looking for about 8,000 volunteers to canvas more than 80 cities and 200 communities across the county.
By determining an accurate count, local officials can better obtain and direct resources to help the homeless, including state and federal funds.
"It's Los Angeles saying we see you," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "We see you and more than that, we count you. And because we count you, we can care for you."
The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count has been conducted annually since 2005.
The volunteer counting efforts involve going out on the streets and conducting a visual survey of those believed to be homeless. Other aspects of the count carried out by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority involve surveying shelters, hospitals and jails and looking at other data and surveys.
The 2018 survey estimated that Los Angeles County has about 53,000 homeless, a 3 percent drop from last year.
The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count will take place Jan. 22-24.
More information about the count and how to register is available here.