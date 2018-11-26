SOCIETY

LA County looking for volunteers to help count the homeless

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and advocates call for volunteers to help count the homeless in Los Angeles County.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Local officials are looking for thousands of volunteers to help count the homeless in Los Angeles County, an effort designed to provide more help to those on the streets.

They are looking for about 8,000 volunteers to canvas more than 80 cities and 200 communities across the county.

By determining an accurate count, local officials can better obtain and direct resources to help the homeless, including state and federal funds.

"It's Los Angeles saying we see you," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "We see you and more than that, we count you. And because we count you, we can care for you."

The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count has been conducted annually since 2005.

The volunteer counting efforts involve going out on the streets and conducting a visual survey of those believed to be homeless. Other aspects of the count carried out by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority involve surveying shelters, hospitals and jails and looking at other data and surveys.

The 2018 survey estimated that Los Angeles County has about 53,000 homeless, a 3 percent drop from last year.

The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count will take place Jan. 22-24.

More information about the count and how to register is available here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelesseric garcettiLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
7-day planner
Hollywood Christmas Parade spreads holiday cheer in Tinseltown
More Society
Top Stories
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
Mueller: Ex-Trump campaign chair lied, broke plea agreement
Thousands of potential marrow donors register to help SoCal mother
300 troops shifted to California for border duty
DA declines to file charges against deputy who killed kids in crash
NASA's InSight spacecraft successfully lands on Mars
Young mountain lion likely died in Woolsey Fire
Calabasas schools reopen after Woolsey Fire
Show More
Trump threatens to permanently close border
Holiday travel: Monday marks busiest day of holiday week at LAX
Alec Baldwin appears in NY court for parking assault case
Honduran mother says she fled country in fear for her life
VIDEO: Dramatic clash at US-Mexico border
More News