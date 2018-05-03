Volunteers paint, fix-up school in Hawthorne

Volunteers came to Prairie Vista South School in Hawthorne, ready to make a difference.The school was in desperate need of a facelift, prompting staff to reach out to Sharefest, which organizes volunteer work in the South Bay.The school is an auxiliary campus for the Hawthorne School District, offering special and alternative education. It's also a destination for foster, homeless and at-risk youth.Volunteers painted murals of Martin Luther King Jr, President Barack Obama and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Landscaping and a privacy fence were also on the day's checklist.The $15,000 needed to spruce-up the school was paid for by Bellwether Asset Management of El Segundo.