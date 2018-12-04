GEORGE H.W. BUSH

FULL COVERAGE: George HW Bush lies in state at U.S. Capitol; funeral plans, legacy and a look back at his life

EMBED </>More Videos

George H.W. Bush: Funeral plans, legacy and a look back at President George H.W. Bush's life (1 of 18)

The life and career of George HW Bush

The life and career of George HW Bush

George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but then plummeted in the throes of a weak economy that led voters to turn him out of office after a single term, has died. He was 94.

WATCH LIVE: Former President George HW Bush lies in state at the U.S. Capitol building

Bush, who also presided during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War, died late Friday night at his Houston home, said family spokesman Jim McGrath. His wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, died in April 2018.

VIDEOS: George HW Bush tributes, services throughout the week
EMBED More News Videos

George H.W. Bush videos: Former president lies in state, be laid to rest this week (1 of 6)

George H.W Bush arrives at the Capitol Rotunda.


FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush


What we know about George H.W. Bush's funeral plans


Remembering Bush 41

H.W. and Barbara Bush


Bush 41 and his family


Related Topics:
societypoliticsgeorge h.w. bushfuneralu.s. & worldtexas newsHoustonTanglewood
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
George W Bush to give eulogy at father's funeral
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Memorial services to honor President George HW Bush
George H.W. Bush's casket arrives at US Capitol
More george h.w. bush
SOCIETY
How to get into the holiday spirit: 25 ways in 25 days
Winter Glow event lights up downtown LA
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Holiday light displays in Southern California
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Postal worker of 30 years killed in Commerce crash
Lancaster abuse case: 911 call made day before boy died released
Firefighters rescue dog possibly thrown from roof in Hollywood
Lawsuit alleges sexual harassment at UC Irvine cancer center
Woman killed in crossfire of South LA shooting
Marvel superheroes give CHLA patients a healing boost
Lancaster abuse case: Unsealed transcripts detail boy's torture
Show More
VIDEO: Tempers flare at Pop Warner game
Villanueva sworn in as LA County's 33rd sheriff
Death of 4-year-old girl at South LA home investigated as homicide
Teacher arrested in Torrance on suspicion of sexual assault
High surf, storm cause major damage at Capo Beach
More News