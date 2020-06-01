George Floyd

George Floyd funeral services planned for Minneapolis, North Carolina, Houston

Over the next several days, George Floyd will be honored at funeral services in three separate states around the country.

The first service will take place on Thursday, June 4, at 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT at Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, where Floyd resided at the time of his death.

A second memorial service will follow in North Carolina, where Floyd was born. That event will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 6, at Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Raeford, outside of Fayetteville.

The third and final service will take place in Houston, where he was raised, at noon ET on Tuesday, June 9, at The Fountain of Praise. A public viewing will take place in Houston the afternoon before.

Floyd, 46, died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving.

A second-degree murder charge was filed against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd's neck. The three other officers at the scene - Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao - were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired last week.

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter, remembered him as "a good man" during an emotional press conference, sharing a story about the birth of Floyd's daughter and lamenting the fact that she will grow up without her father.

