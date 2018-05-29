SOCIETY

94-year-old WWII vet receives high school diploma 74 years later

EMBED </>More Videos

A 94-year-old WWII veteran was presented with his high school diploma in an emotional graduation ceremony. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (KABC) --
A World War II veteran celebrated Memorial Day weekend with a graduation ceremony decades in the making.

Ninety-four-year-old veteran, Robert Lockard, was presented with his high school diploma at Circleville High School in Ohio at its graduation Sunday.

Lockard would have graduated in 1944, but dropped out and joined the army. Throughout his service he always had the desire to graduate.

"It means everything to me. Everything," Lockard said. "All these years, man, I've thought about this."

Lockard served in the Air Corps and spent time in northern France and central Europe during World War II.

He received a European-African-Middle-Eastern Campaign Medal, three Bronze Star designations and a World War II Victory Medal. Now he can add a high school diploma to his list of achievements.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeducationWorld War IIveteransmemorial day
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News