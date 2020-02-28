Crane collapses at SoFi Stadium construction site in Inglewood; no injuries reported

CRANE COLLAPSE | SoFi Stadium | #Inglewood | A crane in the process of being moved struck the boom of a stationary crane, resulting in a collapse of the stationary crane. No injuries. No structural damage to stadium. pic.twitter.com/VgcWbI8egt — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 28, 2020

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A 340-foot crane collapsed at a construction site Friday morning at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred shortly before 8 a.m. near the intersection of South Prairie Avenue and West Century Boulevard, the Fire Department said."A crane in the process of being moved struck the boom of a stationary crane, resulting in a collapse of the stationary crane," the agency said.According to news video from AIR7 HD, the crane landed alongside a row of parked cars at the scene. Several other vehicles were damaged, as was a structure in the parking area."It appears that one crane, the crane that is currently on the ground, was fixed," said Sean Ferguson, a spokesman for the Fire Department. "There was another crane that was being moved, to get into position."During that process, it appears there was a strike, boom to boom. As a result of that strike, the stationary crane then collapsed.The stadium sustained no structural damage.The stadium, scheduled to open in July, will be the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.