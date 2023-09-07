Fans at SoFi Stadium can now pre-order food, drinks from concession stands using Uber Eats app

Starting Sunday, fans inside SoFi Stadium will be able to order food and beverages from select locations for fast pickup directly from the Uber Eats app.

Concession stands throughout the stadium will now have a dedicated lane for fans who pre-order food and beverages.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Do you have tickets to see the Chargers take on the Miami Dolphins this weekend? You're in for a treat.

SoFi Stadium and Uber Eats have teamed up to bring order-ahead concessions to fans in what they call "the largest implementation of an Uber Eats program at a sports venue to-date."

Concession stands throughout the stadium will now have a dedicated lane for fans who pre-order food and drinks. Plus, the same service will also be available at other SoFi Stadium events, including concerts and other live entertainment shows.

How does it work?

The Uber Eats pick-up locations within the stadium are sections 200, 300, and 400/500. While you're inside the stadium, place your order using the Uber Eats app.

Select the seating section that you're in, and you will be shown all the dining options you can order from. When the order is ready, you'll get a notification to head to the dedicated Uber Eats lane at the selected concession stand, skip the line and pick it up.

For more information, visit Uber Eats website.