Former SoFi Stadium worker apologizes for knocking over food carts, leaving girl with bruises

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A former SoFi Stadium worker apologized Wednesday for knocking over food carts outside the Inglewood venue, which left vendors picking up the mess left behind.

The incident happened Saturday night outside the stadium. One vendor said items from a cart hit her 12-year-old daughter and her with multiple bruises.

Marvin Carroll is the man taking responsibility. Carroll worked for a third-party vendor at the stadium.

Civil rights activists joined Carrol at a news conference outside SoFi as he apologized for the incident.

"It was never my intent to harm any kids, if they were harmed. So I express my apologies to them," Carroll said.

Carroll was fired after the incident, stadium officials announced Tuesday.

Vendors involved said Carroll asked them to step away from the stadium entrance and they did. They also said afterward, Carroll came back arguing.

"I asked him multiple times to step back. He began to get irate and to talk, you know, and to disrespect me," Carroll told reporters. "I did not push the cart. There's a video camera. Once they release the video camera you'll be able to see."

According to the organizers, they also facilitated the apology to clarify any false narrative.

"The false narrative is that he is racist and that he hurt the kids. I know his children and his children are Latinos," said Skipp Townsend, CEO of 2nd Call and one of the news conference organizers.

"You asking me do I condemn it? Well that's the reason I reached out to Marvin. Because we are not going for that in our community," Townsend added. "We're not hurting people, no matter who the people are."

Both the vendors and the organizers are asking SoFi to pay the vendors for the money they lost that night. But SoFi has not responded.

Carroll has not been arrested as of now, according to Inglewood police. The investigation is ongoing.