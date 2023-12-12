SoFi Stadium tour program offers immersive experience for fans

Since the launch of the tours in May of 2021, SoFi stadium has welcomed over 117,000 attendees.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles has many sporting venues, but none quite like SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and they want to share it with fans. The stadium tour program is an immersive experience that gives unique access to visitors.

The nearly $6 billion SoFi Stadium has had a busy year to say the least. It's hosted power house performances by Beyoncé and Taylor Swift and also WrestleMania and the 2023 College Football Championships earlier this year. With more on the horizon such as the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the opening and closing Olympic ceremonies in 2028, people are excited to get a look inside.

"You know, even if you're not into football, even if you're not into sports, just to see a structure like this I think is something that's really cool to see," said Josh Cuadra, a tour guest from Rancho Cucamonga.

"Most favorite part is being here on the field," said Chris Romero, another tour guest from Wrightwood. "This is just amazing to see from this perspective, just very impressive."

Since the launch of the tours in May of 2021, SoFi Stadium has welcomed over 117,000 attendees.

Not only do fans get to tour the stadium, but they also get to experience it like the pros do. After checking out the locker rooms, fans get to hang out on the field and try out on field activities including the 40-yard dash, the field goal kick and on-field target throwing.

"It's like, very cool to see," said Molly Douglas who was on a tour with her school from Cerritos. "You watch it on TV, but it's cool to see it in person and to see what they go through to make the game happen."

During the hour-long tour, guests also get to experience the Kinsey Art Collection, one of the largest private collections of African American art and historical artifacts. The exhibit is set up on one of the levels of the stadium.

"Great game day experience in it, but just to get behind the scenes and see the little bits and pieces that you don't get to see just as a fan at a game, has been really well-worth the money I think," said Craig Cowles, who was visiting from New Zealand with his family.

Senior, military and Inglewood resident discounts on tickets are available. You can find ticketing info here.

