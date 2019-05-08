Son of former Rolling Hills mayor charged in violent beating caught on camera

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- The son of former Rolling Hills Mayor Patrick Wilson has been charged in the violent caught-on-camera assault of a man with autism.

Alexander (Declan) Bell-Wilson, 18, and Korey Oscar Benjamin Streeter, 18, of Long Beach are both charged with one count each of second-degree robbery and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

On March 22, the suspects allegedly assaulted the 18-year-old victim and took his phone, the prosecutor said. The victim and the two suspects knew each other prior to the attack, the prosecutor added.

Streeter and Bell-Wilson face a possible maximum sentence of five years in state prison if convicted as charged.

On March 25, sheriff's deputies became aware of a video posted on social media. The video shows the violent attack that occurred in the parking structure of a shopping center in the 500 block of Deep Valley Drive in Rolling Hills Estates.

The cellphone footage shows two men violently beating another man as he lay on the ground, defenseless. They punched the victim in his upper body before kicking him and stealing items from his pocket, a sheriff's department press release stated.

The suspects did not stop their attack despite the presence of several witnesses. They even mocked the victim while doing it, sheriff's officials said.

A second recording of the attack shows the victim standing shirtless and being ordered to strip down to his underwear in front of others.

Following an investigation, detectives identified the victim as a young man with autism. He suffered bruises to his body and had two cellphones stolen. Officials said the victim did not report the crime, and his parents were not aware it happened.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
