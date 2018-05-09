Redmond O'Neal, son of actors Ryan O'Neal and Farrah Fawcett, arrested on suspicion of robbery

The son of actors Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett was arrested and being held without bail in downtown Los Angeles on suspicion of robbery. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The son of actors Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett was arrested and being held without bail in downtown Los Angeles on suspicion of robbery.

Redmond James O'Neal, 33, was arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Los Angeles police from the Pacific Division arrested him, according to authorities, but they did not provide further information.

He was being held without bail because he was on probation at the time of his arrest.

In August 2011, O'Neal pleaded no contest to possession of heroin and possession of a gun by a felon. Those charges had stemmed from a traffic stop in Santa Monica. He was sentenced to spend a year in a drug program and serve five years on probation.

He was released from a live-in drug rehabilitation program in October 2012.

City News Service contributed to this report.
