Society

Sonic boom - not earthquake - caused jolt felt widely across SoCal, expert says

EMBED <>More Videos

Jolt felt across SoCal attributed to sonic boom, expert says

A jolt that was felt across the Southland Friday morning is being attributed to a sonic boom, renowned seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tells Eyewitness News.

Around 9:20 a.m., ABC7 received several calls from viewers wondering whether the shaking was from an earthquake.

Dr. Jones confirmed seismograms that show the Earth didn't move.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said the rattling most likely came from a military aircraft.

There were no immediate reports or damage or injuries.

NASA describes a sonic boom as "the thunder-like noise a person on the ground hears when an aircraft or other type of aerospace vehicle flies overhead faster than the speed of sound or supersonic."

As NASA puts its, "Air reacts like a fluid to supersonic objects."

NASA says as objects travel through the air, the air molecules are pushed aside "with great force and this forms a shock wave much like a boat creates a bow wave. The bigger and heavier the aircraft, the more air it displaces."



KGO-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouthern californiaearthquakesonic boom
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA Mayor Garcetti nominated to serve as ambassador to India
Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says
Video: Drake spotted on date at empty Dodger Stadium
Hundreds of small quakes reported following 6.0 near Lake Tahoe
SoCal weather: Temperatures getting hotter Friday
CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Friday
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 6-year-old in OC
Show More
Man found fatally shot in vehicle on 605 FWY in Hawaiian Gardens
Malibu brush fire 50% contained; mop up underway
Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman
Toyota stops donations to Reps. who opposed election certification
K-9 tracks down girl missing during Tropical Storm Elsa
More TOP STORIES News