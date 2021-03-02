race in america

ABC News' 6-part 'Soul of a Nation' begins in Evanston, 1st city in country to offer reparations to Black Americans

By ABC 7 Digital Team
EVANSTON, Ill. -- ABC's "Soul of a Nation" premieres Tuesday night.

RELATED: ABC News' 6-part 'Soul of a Nation' to highlight Black experience in America

EMBED More News Videos

The primetime news series explores the Black experience in America, touching on such topics as the racial reckoning, policing, reparations and the evolving world of arts and entertainment.



The six-part newsmagazine series on the Black experience in America begins in Evanston, Illinois.

It's the first U.S. city to offer reparations to Black Americans.

SEE ALSO: How the 1st US city to fund reparations for Black residents is making amends

ABC's Byron Pitts is contributor of the groundbreaking series.

Pitts reports that reparations will first be distributed this year in increments of up to $25,0000.

The whole country is grappling with the idea of reparations.

"It's your community there in Illinois just outside of Chicago that is taking that first step," Pitts said.

The series takes a look at other topics in the weeks to come.

"We look at faith," said Pitts. "It seems to me, you can't chronical the Black experience in America without looking at faith,

Tuesday night's show is hosted by actor Sterling K. Brown and starts off with a spoken word by Common.



"The show is meant to enlighten, inform and also inspire," Pitts said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyevanstonchicagoblack lives mattertelevisionblack historyabc newsgeorge floydrace in america
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader and close ally of Bill Clinton, dies
1st look at 'Soul of a Nation,' highlighting Black life in US
MN court weighs murder charge for cop accused in George Floyd death
Our America Will Be...
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15 killed after crash involving big rig, SUV in Holtville
OC moving closer to less restrictive red tier
Man fatally shot in Hollywood; female suspect sought
7 CA counties join red tier Tuesday
SoCal nurse shares story after getting vaccine, then testing positive
5 things to know about COVID-19 relief bill headed to Senate
Drop in new COVID cases, positivity rate in LA County
Show More
Man, woman found dead at bottom of San Pedro cliff
Roof collapses after fire rips through LA commercial building
Family says they were kicked off flight over toddler without mask
When will CA reach herd immunity? Experts weigh in
Nearly 300 kidnapped Nigerian girls freed: local official
More TOP STORIES News