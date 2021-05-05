armored car heist

Video captures attempted armored truck robbery in South Africa, highlights dangerous job

EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: Gunmen attack armored truck in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG -- A rookie security guard and his driver were recently ambushed on the road in South Africa by robbers firing AK-47s. And it was all caught on camera.

It was his first week on the job, and he quickly found out why his new gig may be one of the most dangerous in the world, CNN reported.

It's not an uncommon event.

Inside a cash-in-transit van moments before the ambush: Former police special task force veteran Leo Prinsloo was behind the wheel.

It was Lloyd Mthombeni's very first week on the job, the transit company said.

That job is one of the most dangerous in South Africa, and this is why.

Gunmen began firing AK-47s from a speeding luxury sedan. They were trying to kill Prinsloo by shooting out his tires on a highway in the capital Pretoria.

RELATED: Armored truck driver accused of stealing reported $850K

He forced the sedan off the road, but the threat wasn't over yet.

Security experts told CNN that this is the criminal's M.O., using at least four vehicles with multiple gunmen.
A white pickup then came in from the left, and they tried calling for backup.

Often cash-in-transit teams pay with their lives. On this day, they were carrying cell phones.

There were more than 150 heists like this in South Africa last year alone, according to police data.

Just in the last few weeks, several dramatic incidents like this one in Cape Town have shocked South Africans.

Prinsloo has been praised for his calm head and quick thinking.

Remarkably, no one was injured, and nothing was stolen in the attempted heist.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south africaattempted robberyarmored car heistu.s. & world
ARMORED CAR HEIST
Suspect in NYC robbery of $1.6 million in gold flakes may be in LA, police say
$600,000 found buried in backyard of Fontana home
Half a million found buried in backyard of Fontana home
100715-kabc-4pm-ie-armored-truck-heist-vid
TOP STORIES
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Red flag warning continues across SoCal on Friday
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
BTS stops traffic near The Grove for impromptu crosswalk concert
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
More TOP STORIES News