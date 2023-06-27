Brink's armored truck robbed in Reseda; armed suspects at large after abandoning stolen car

A Brink's armored truck was robbed in broad daylight in Reseda, authorities said, and two suspects were being sought after they abandoned a stolen getaway car.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Brink's armored truck was robbed in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon in Reseda, authorities said, and two suspects were being sought after they abandoned a stolen getaway car.

The armed robbery was reported shortly before 12 p.m. in the 6700 block of Reseda Boulevard, just south of Vanowen Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The suspects were described as two men wearing painters' jumpsuits, the LAPD said. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen, along with a Brink's guard's gun.

No injuries were reported.

Sometime after the robbers fled the scene, authorities found the stolen sedan that had been used in the heist. The suspects remained at large.