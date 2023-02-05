3 killed, 1 hospitalized after South Gate crash involving driver fleeing from police

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were killed and another hospitalized early Sunday morning after a crash involving a driver who was fleeing from police, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 2 a.m. at the intersection of State Street and Tweedy Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said. Two others were transported to a hospital, where one of them died and the survivor's condition was unknown.

Occupants of both vehicles were among the deceased. They were not immediately identified.

A South Gate Police Department sergeant said that agency was investigating a theft connected to a vehicle when officers began following a vehicle, which developed into a pursuit.

Police later canceled the pursuit due to the suspect's dangerous speeds, the sergeant said. Shortly afterward, the driver crashed at Tweedy and State.

The amount of time that elapsed between the cancelation of the chase and the crash was unclear, the sergeant said.

News video from the scene of the crash showed two mangled vehicles. Investigators said speed was a factor in the collision.